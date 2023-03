ANKARA , Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Germany's foreign trade balance posted a 16.7 billion ($17.7 billion) surplus in January, provisional data from Destatis showed on Friday.

The trade surplus grew from 10.0 billion the prior month and 12.1 billion in January 2022.

The country's exports jumped 8.6% year-on-year to 130.6 billion this January while imports increased 5.2% to 113.9 billion.

Germany exported goods worth of 71.9 billion to EU member states, and imported goods to the value of 59.6 billion from the bloc in the month.

The country's shipments to non-EU countries reached 58.

7 billion and imports totaled 54.2 billion.

Most German exports went to the US in January, reaching 12.7 billion. It was followed by China with 7.7 billion and the UK with 6.1 billion.

Germany imported the most from China with 12.7 billion, followed by the US with 8.3 billion and the UK with 3.3 billion.

Exports to Russia amounted to 1 billion in January, surging 12.3% month-on-month but dropping 60% year-on-year.

Imports from Russia decreased 75.1% from last year to 1 billion in January.