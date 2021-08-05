Tokyo, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's Florian Wellbrock powered to victory in the men's 10-kilometre marathon swim in Tokyo on Thursday, adding the Olympic title to his world crown.

Wellbrock finished in a time of 1hr 48min 33.7seconds, more than 25 seconds clear of Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky (1:48:59.0). Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri took the bronze in a time of 1:49:01.1.