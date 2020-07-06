UrduPoint.com
Ghana Challenger Names First Woman As Major Party VP Pick

Accra, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Ghana's main presidential challenger John Mahama on Monday named Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for December's election, the first time a major party has chosen a female vice-presidential candidate.

Opoku-Agyemang, who served as Mahama's education minister during his previous presidential term, was unanimously endorsed by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Mahama, who ran Ghana from 2012 until 2017, is hoping to unseat incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo at the vote in December.

The election -- the fourth time the two rivals will face off against each other at the ballot box -- is expected to be close.

Mahama in a statement described university professor Opoku-Agyemang, 68, as "god-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant and a role model".

Ghana is viewed as one of West Africa's most stable democracies in a region characterised by insecurity and turbulence.

It has been run by democratically-elected governments since 1992.

