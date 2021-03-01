UrduPoint.com
Ghana President Receives World's First Free Covax Jab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Ghana president receives world's first free Covax jab

Accra, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday became the world's first recipient of the coronavirus vaccine from Covax, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free for poorer countries.

"It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it, so that everybody in Ghana can feel comfortable about taking this vaccine," the 76-year old president said before receiving a shot of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in a live broadcast.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

