UrduPoint.com

'Glaze' Software Aims To Protect Art From Copycat AI

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 08:30 AM

'Glaze' software aims to protect art from copycat AI

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Researchers at the University of Chicago have released free "Glaze" software that they say can thwart efforts by generative artificial intelligence (AI) to copy an artist's style.

The program makes tiny changes to digital images that, while invisible to human eyes, act as a "style cloak" when they are posted online, the team behind the project explained on their website.

If generative AI finds a Glaze-guarded image online, it is prevented from correctly analyzing and copying the style, the team said.

Glaze was created at the behest of artists outraged that programs like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, schooled on troves of images available online, could mimic their styles on command.

"AI has been evolving too fast, and there must be some guardrails or regulations around it," said Shawn Shan, the doctoral student in charge of the project.

"The goal of this is to push back from a technical standpoint." The team behind Glaze worked with artists including the illustrator Karla Ortiz, who is among the plaintiffs in a US court case against several firms with image-producing generative AI services.

"If Karla uses our tool to cloak her artwork, by adding tiny changes before posting them on her online portfolio, then Stable Diffusion will not learn Karla's artistic style," the lab team said.

"Instead, the model will interpret her art as a different style - for example, that of Vincent van Gogh." The creators of Glaze concede it is not a panacea, given how quickly AI evolves.

The hope, the team said, is that Glaze and similar projects will protect artists at least until defensive laws or regulations can be implemented.

Glaze has been available for free download since March 15.

Related Topics

Student Van Chicago March National University From Court

Recent Stories

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange gr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange greetings on the occasion of Ram ..

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.