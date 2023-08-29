Open Menu

Glitch Halts Toyota Factories In Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Toyota said Tuesday it has been hit by a technical glitch forcing it to suspend production at all of its 14 factories in Japan.

The world's biggest automaker gave no further details on the stoppage, which began Tuesday morning, but said it did not appear to be caused by a cyberattack.

The company said the glitch prevented its system from processing orders for parts, resulting in a suspension of a dozen factories or 25 production lines on Tuesday morning.

The company later decided to halt the afternoon shift of the two other operational factories, suspending all of Toyota's domestic plants, or 28 production lines.

"We do not believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack," the company said in a statement to AFP.

"We will continue to investigate the cause and to restore the system as soon as possible." The incident affected only Japanese factories, Toyota said.

It was not immediately clear exactly when normal production might resume.

The news briefly sent Toyota's stocks into the red in the morning session before recovering.

Last year, Toyota had to suspend all of its domestic factories after a subsidiary was hit by a cyberattack.

The company is one of the biggest in Japan, and its production activities have an outsized impact on the country's economy.

