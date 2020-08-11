UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Infections Pass 20 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:30 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 20 million coronavirus cases have been now been registered across the world, over half in the Americas, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 2215 GMT on Monday.

At least 20,002,577 cases and 733,842 deaths have now been reported.

More than four out of 10 coronavirus cases have been in the United States and Brazil, the two most affected countries in the world.

While the US has logged 5,075,678 cases and 163,282 deaths, Brazil has recorded 3,057,470 infections and 101,752 deaths.

