Global Displacement From War, Crises Doubles In A Decade: UN

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 10:20 AM

Global displacement from war, crises doubles in a decade: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Despite the pandemic, the number of people fleeing violence and persecution continued climbing last year, hitting a record 82.4 million -- double the figure a decade ago, the UN refugee agency said Friday.

"82.4 million is the highest since we have started counting reliably," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said as he presented the agency's annual report on global displacement, adding: "In 10 years... the number of people forcibly displaced around the world has doubled."

