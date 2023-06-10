Golf: Past 10 Winners Of The US Open
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Past 10 winners of the US Open golf tournament ahead of the 123rd edition at Los Angeles Country Club June 15-18: 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 2021: Jon Rahm (ESP) 2020: Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 2019: Gary Woodland (USA) 2018: Brooks Koepka (USA) 2017: Brooks Koepka (USA) 2016: Dustin Johnson (USA) 2015: Jordan Spieth (USA)2014: Martin Kaymer (GER)2013: Justin Rose (ENG)