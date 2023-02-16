UrduPoint.com

Golf: Thailand Classic Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Golf: Thailand Classic scores

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the Thailand Classic at the Amata Spring Country Club in Chon Buri (par 72): 64 - Martin Simonsen (DEN), Sami Valimaki (FIN) 65 - Alexander Knappe (GER), Yannik Paul (GER) 66 - Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Robin Sciot-Siegrist (FRA), Rafael Cabrera (ESP)67 - Pablo Larrazabal (ESP), Antoine Rozner (FRA), Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN), Christoffer Bring (DEN), Zander Lombard (RSA), Darius Van Driel (NED), Alexander Bjork (SWE), Joshua Lee (US)68 - Simon Forsstrom (SWE), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) Daniel Gavins (ENG), David Law (SCO), Grant Forrest (SCO), Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Wang Jeunghun (KOR), Danie Van Tonder (RSA), Thomas Aiken (RSA), Nick Bachem (GER), Matthieu Pavon (FRA), Masahiro Kawamura (JPN), Adrien Saddier (FRA), Romain Langasque (FRA), Alejandro Del Rey (ESP), Clement Sordet (FRA)

Related Topics

Thailand David Chon Buri Van Lawrence Aiken Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2023 Match 04 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of &#039;Thank Yo ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of &#039;Thank You&#039; award

16 minutes ago
 Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

4 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

5 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.