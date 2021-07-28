Google parent Alphabet profit soars as ads surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Google-parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that nearly tripled as money poured in from ads at its search engine and YouTube video platform.

The internet titan reported that profit nearly tripled from last year to $18.

5 billion on revenue that rose sharply to $61.9 billion.

"There was a rising tide of online activity in many parts of the world, and we're proud that our services helped so many consumers and businesses," Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai said of the quarter.