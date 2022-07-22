Grand Canal of China - Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022 globally launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The "China's Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022" is officially launched and will continue until August 20.

China Cultural Center in Pakistan will host the event online, where each day we will expose you to an intriguing program about China's Grand Canal, including the promotion of local cultural and tourism projects, the screening of documentaries about intangible cultural heritage, photo exhibitions, and much more, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The event is organized by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Department of International Cooperation of the State Administration of Radio and Television and Network of International Culturalink Entities, together with the cultural and tourism departments (bureaus) of eight provinces (cities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Shandong, and Henan.