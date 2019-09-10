Grave concern over deteriorating human rights conditions in IOK echoed in Geneva

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 10 (APP):The deteriorating situation of human rights in the bleeding Indian Held Jammu Kashmir state was echoed in the Geneva Press Club late Monday where more than 60 participants of Kashmir and Pakistan-origin seasoned brains from various segments of life elaborated the grave situation in the Valley during a seminar titled " Kashmir under Siege" organized by Kashmiri delegation which was here to participate the 42nd Human Rights session in Geneva, Switzerland, said an official message reaching here on Tuesday.

Addressing the seminar, Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) said that the world has to pay attention on the impending humanitarian crises in the besieged Valley of Kashmir. "Due to prolonged curfew, there is shortage of food items, medicines and baby food and urged the humanitarian organizations to intervene and support the people of Kashmir", he underlined.

Scores of British Kashmiri and Pakistanis on this occasion expressed their commitment, solidarity and sympathies with curfew-clamped people of Indian occupied Kashmir, the message said..

Mushtaq Ahmed, a British Kashmiri stressed on taking immediate actions and asked the people to boycott Indian goods to register their protest.

Master Karan Singh, a British Kashmiri Sikh community leader shared the grief of Kashmiris and stated that he believes that his homeland will see the freedom from occupation soon. He lauded the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening up of Katarpur corridor for pilgrims and criticized on the lack of interest from the government for showing lack of interest.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf Executive Director KIIR, on this occasion, stressed the need of enhanced role of Diaspora and shared that the issue of human rights violation will be raised with full voice in 42nd session of Human Rights Council.

A UK-based AJK-origin Chairman of Jammu Kashmir self-determination movement international while appreciating the organizers, shared that his organization will keep lobbying for the people of Kashmir in Europe and other countries for their just right.

Rana Bashrat a Human Rights activist from United Kingdom, thanked all the participants and urged them to take leading role in raising voices of the people of Kashmir at this critical juncture.

Syed Pervaiz Shah, a leader of All Parties Hurriet Conference (APHC) criticized India and its occupational agenda and said that Indian government can never suppress the voices of resilient Kashmiris.

