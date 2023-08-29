Open Menu

Greece Blaze Is 'largest Wildfire Ever Recorded In EU'

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Greece blaze is 'largest wildfire ever recorded in EU'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A forest blaze in Greece is "the largest wildfire ever recorded in the EU" and the bloc is mobilising nearly half its firefighting air wing to tackle it, a European Commission spokesman said Tuesday.

Eleven planes and one helicopter from the EU fleet have been sent to help Greece counter fires in the Dadia National Park, north of the city of Alexandroupoli, along with 407 firefighters, spokesman Balazs Ujvari said.

Greece's fire service told AFP that "the fire is still out of control" in the reserve, a major sanctuary for birds of prey. It is raging across a nearly 10-kilometre (six-mile) front.

The EU currently calls on a fleet of 28 aircraft -- 24 water-dumping planes and four helicopters -- supplied by member countries to help battle blazes in the bloc and in nearby neighbours.

It is working on creating a standalone, EU-funded air wing of 12 aircraft that will be fully in place by 2030.

"We do know that fires are getting more severe," Ujvari noted.

"If you look at the figures every year in the past years, we are seeing trends which are not necessarily favourable, and that calls for of course more capacities at the member states' level."Greece has been ravaged by numerous fires this summer which the government attributes to climate change.

The EU air deployment "underscores our commitment to swift and effective collective action in times of crisis," the EU's commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said.

Related Topics

Fire Alexandroupoli Greece From Government

Recent Stories

5.2m SMEs active in Pakistan contributing 20% to G ..

5.2m SMEs active in Pakistan contributing 20% to GDP, SBP plans liberal loan dis ..

19 minutes ago
 PSCA launches security plan for Asia Cup

PSCA launches security plan for Asia Cup

19 minutes ago
 Seminar on closing of provincial level community u ..

Seminar on closing of provincial level community uplift project held

35 minutes ago
 34 gas pilferers booked in Islamabad

34 gas pilferers booked in Islamabad

41 minutes ago
 Man killed, two injured in road mishap

Man killed, two injured in road mishap

41 minutes ago
 SM Tanveer visits flood affected areas of Bahawalp ..

SM Tanveer visits flood affected areas of Bahawalpur

41 minutes ago
Stock markets extend gains

Stock markets extend gains

43 minutes ago
 Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contra ..

Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contract

50 minutes ago
 Al Neyadi contributes to study of undefined host-p ..

Al Neyadi contributes to study of undefined host-pathogens affecting immunity in ..

57 minutes ago
 APHC reiterates 'Hyderpora Chalo' call on Friday, ..

APHC reiterates 'Hyderpora Chalo' call on Friday, posters again appear

45 minutes ago
 Emirates launches ‘out of this world’ intervie ..

Emirates launches ‘out of this world’ interview with astronaut live from spa ..

57 minutes ago
 Rupee extends losses against dollar

Rupee extends losses against dollar

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous