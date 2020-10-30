Greece hit by strong earthquake off Samos island

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Greece was hit by a strong earthquake off the Aegean island of Samos on Friday, the country's seismological observatory said.

The quake was felt on the island of Crete and in the capital Athens, but there were no immediate reports of victims according to local media.

"The walls of some houses have crumbled and several buildings are damaged," the deputy mayor of Samos, Michalis Mitsios, was quoted as saying by public broadcaster ERT.

The station said people in Samos rushed into the streets after the quake struck.

"A tsunami cannot be ruled out," said Greek seismologist Efthymis Lekkas.

The observatory had initially given the quake a magnitude of 6.6 but later revised it to 6.7.