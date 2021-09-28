UrduPoint.com

Greece To Announce New Defence Deal With France: PM

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Athens, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Athens and Paris are set to announce an arms deal on Tuesday morning that will deepen their strategic cooperation, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said late on Monday.

"We are heading towards a substantial deepening of the strategic partnership between Greece and France," Mitsotakis told state tv ERT during a visit to the French capital.

"There will be announcements tomorrow morning at the Elysee Palace" with French President Emmanuel Macron, he said.

The new deal may include the sale of Belharra frigates and possibly Gowind corvettes according to Greek reports earlier in the day, which would help a French defence industry smarting from the humiliating loss of a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from Australia.

Mitsotakis this month announced a surprise purchase of six French-made Rafale warplanes, in addition to a 2.5-billion-euro ($2.9-billion) deal for 12 used and six new Rafales signed in January.

