Greece To Buy Three Frigates From France
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:20 PM
Paris, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Greece will buy three frigates from France as part of a deeper "strategic partnership" between the two countries to defend their shared interests in the Mediterranean, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.
The deal marks "an audacious first step towards European strategic autonomy", Macron said at a signing ceremony with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Elysee Palace.