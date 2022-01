Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Greek artist Alekos Fassianos, whose work drew on his country's mythology and folklore, died Sunday at the age of 86, his daughter told AFP Sunday.

Fassianos, who for several months had been confined to his bed at his home in the suburbs of Athens, died in his sleep, said Viktoria Fassianou.