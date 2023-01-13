UrduPoint.com

Greek Court Drops Spying Charges Against Migrant Rescuers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Greek court drops spying charges against migrant rescuers

Lesbos Island, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A Greek court on Friday dropped espionage charges against 24 activists involved in rescuing migrants, after a lengthy trial denounced by rights groups as a sham.

In the ruling read to the chamber, the court admitted procedural faults, including insufficient translation of prosecution documents, and a lack of access to interpreters for the defendants.

The activists are still facing an investigation on charges of human trafficking, money laundering, fraud, and the unlawful use of radio frequencies.

The ruling came just hours after the United Nations called for the charges to be dropped.

The European parliament has branded the trial, which began in November 2021, "the largest case of criminalisation of solidarity in Europe." Among those charged is Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini, whose family story and dramatic crossing of the Aegean Sea in 2015 inspired Netflix film The Swimmers.

Some 50 humanitarian workers are currently facing prosecution in Greece, following a trend in Italy which has also criminalised the provision of aid to migrants.

Greece's conservative government, elected in 2019, has vowed to make the country "less attractive" to migrants.

Part of that strategy involves extending an existing 40-kilometre (25-mile) wall on the Turkish border in the Evros region by 80 kilometres.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing Africa and the middle East seek to enter Greece, Italy and Spain in the hope of better lives in the European Union.

Despite in-depth investigations by media and NGOs, alongside abundant testimony from alleged victims, Greek authorities have consistently denied pushing back people trying to land on its shores.

Related Topics

Africa Film And Movies United Nations Syria Europe Parliament European Union Spain Italy Greece Middle East Chamber Money November Border 2015 2019 Family Media From Government Netflix Court

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

55 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

2 hours ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

2 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 hours ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.