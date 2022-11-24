UrduPoint.com

Green Falcons Museum Documents Historical Saudi Goals For Fans Of FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Green Falcons (Saudi National Team) Museum at the zone of the Interactive Saudi Arabia House has documented the historical goals of the Saudi players, through video clips that were shown to fans of FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022.

This event comes to evoke influential sporting events that are stuck in the memory of the Saudis, including video clips of the team's goals in the World Cup and the Asian Cup finals, which are 21 goals in 13 matches, including 11 World Cup goals.

The museum introduces the Names of Saudi football legends and stars who left their mark on history, by winning the Asian Cup or led the national team during its six participations in the World Cup tournaments.

The museum enables fans to take a virtual photos with the stars of the Saudi national team participating in FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022, and displays the Green Falcons' uniforms in their participation in the World Cup and the Asian Cup finals, in addition to the footballs by which the national team was able to win the Asian Cup in 1984, 1988 and 1996.

The museum at the zone of the Interactive Saudi House receives its visitors daily from 12:00 noon until 12:00 midnight, offering them more than 21 activities in 10 pavilions, showcasing Saudi culture and arts, introducing folklore and heritage, in addition to highlighting the superiority of the Saudi sports sector and the ability of the Kingdom, with its advanced infrastructure to host regional and international events.

