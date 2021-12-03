Grizzlies clobber Thunder by record-setting 73 points

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Memphis Grizzlies clobbered the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79 on Thursday, the largest margin of victory in National Basketball Association history.

The Grizzlies won by 73 points and are the first team in league history to win by at least 70. The previous mark of 68 points was held by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hammered the Miami Heat 148-80 on December 17, 1991.