UrduPoint.com

Guantanamo 9/11 Trial Suspended Amid Covid Scare

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Guantanamo 9/11 trial suspended amid Covid scare

Washington, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The pretrial hearing in the case against accused 9/11 attacks mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others was suspended Friday amid a coronavirus scare in the courtroom at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

An official of the Office of Military Commissions, which conducts the Guantanamo trials, said that the confirmed infection of a media reporter who was at the court all last week and the suspected infection of another person who had been in the courtroom caused the judge to halt the hearing.

It would have been the final day after two weeks in which the new judge, Air Force Colonel Matthew McCall, sought to get the long-festering case back on track after an 18-month delay due to the pandemic.

It was not yet known how other military tribunals of Guantanamo detainees would be affected, amid an effort to advance prosecutions two decades after the devastating Al-Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001.

There are 39 detainees still at the base, with 10 facing trial currently. Four of the five in the September 11 trial have been vaccinated, according to attorneys.

The Pentagon has also struggled to get all of its military and civilian staff vaccinated, and is only implementing a mandatory vaccination policy beginning this month.

According to Military Times, nearly half -- 20 -- of the 46 service member deaths from coronavirus died since mid-July, as the Delta variant has spread.

None of the deaths were of people fully vaccinated.

Like other US military bases, Guantanamo, with a population of about 6,000, has suffered its share of Covid-19 cases despite being relatively isolated, both from the rest of Cuba and the US mainland.

The military tribunals though require defense and prosecution attorneys, legal aides, stenographers, judges and others to fly in to the base for the hearings, though a new electronically-linked remote hearing room was just opened just outside Washington to allow for participation by video feed.

On a visit to the Guantanamo Bay Base last week, reporters were guided by two civilian public affairs officials who said they were not vaccinated and who often went maskless, indoors and outdoors.

Related Topics

Hearing Washington Pentagon Visit Died Guantanamo Cuba September Media All From Share Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State for International Trade, Pres ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

1 hour ago
 Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

11 minutes ago
 Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Ta ..

Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place in Dushanbe

17 minutes ago
 England eases Covid travel curbs

England eases Covid travel curbs

17 minutes ago
 Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN ..

Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN climate summit

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.