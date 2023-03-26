UrduPoint.com

Hail GD Of Health Affairs To Organize Hail 2nd International Conference On Lifestyle Medicine 2023 In May

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The General Directorate (GD) of Health Affairs in Hail will organize the "Hail 2nd International Conference on Lifestyle Medicine 2023" from May 8 to 12 under the theme "food is Medicine." To be accompanied by several activities in a privileged environmental location, the conference will see the participation of more than 75 speakers from different countries and several government agencies and the private sector.

The General Directorate of Health Affairs in Hail said the vision is to make the conference a global event and support the initiative, "proactive wellness and preventive care-driven health transformation," and a significant activity for education and continuous professional development of doctors and healthcare providers, researchers, civil society organizations and universities interested in chronic diseases in terms of education, training, research, treatment, prevention, cultural and environmental interaction.

The General Directorate added that the conference targets all medical specialties and can be followed up via: https://slm.hailhealth.gov.sa/ar/Home/Registration.

