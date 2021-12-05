Hansen continues unbeaten record at FIS Nordic Combined World Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Norway's Gyda Westvold Hansen came out the winner of the second Individual Gundersen at the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway on Saturday.

Another Norwegian Mari Leinan Lund jumped the furthest distance with 97 meters and led after the ski-jumping, but she couldn't keep Hansen at bay for long.

The World Cup leader pulled away in the last 2.5 kilometers of the 5km cross country race as she triumphed by 52.6 seconds.

Austria's Lisa Hirner was third. Italy's Annika Seiff, who ranked third after the ski jumping section, dropped back to 7th place.

Hansen tops the overall ranking and continues to wear the yellow bib. Mari Leinan Lund has the blue bib representing the best jumper, and the red bib for the best skier belongs to her sister Marte Leinan Lund.