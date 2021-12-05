UrduPoint.com

Hansen Continues Unbeaten Record At FIS Nordic Combined World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Hansen continues unbeaten record at FIS Nordic Combined World Cup

BEIJING, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Norway's Gyda Westvold Hansen came out the winner of the second Individual Gundersen at the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway on Saturday.

Another Norwegian Mari Leinan Lund jumped the furthest distance with 97 meters and led after the ski-jumping, but she couldn't keep Hansen at bay for long.

The World Cup leader pulled away in the last 2.5 kilometers of the 5km cross country race as she triumphed by 52.6 seconds.

Austria's Lisa Hirner was third. Italy's Annika Seiff, who ranked third after the ski jumping section, dropped back to 7th place.

Hansen tops the overall ranking and continues to wear the yellow bib. Mari Leinan Lund has the blue bib representing the best jumper, and the red bib for the best skier belongs to her sister Marte Leinan Lund.

Related Topics

World Norway Lillehammer Gyda Italy Best Race

Recent Stories

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

29 minutes ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

29 minutes ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

44 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offeri ..

Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offerings at GPCA

44 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

59 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs visits Ukr ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs visits Ukraine Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dub ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.