UrduPoint.com

Harry And Meghan Visit New York 9/11 Memorial

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial

New York, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle kicked off a trip to New York City with a visit to the "Freedom Tower" and 9/11 Memorial on Thursday.

The couple toured the observatory on floors 100 and 102 of the One World Trade Center with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and city Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Dressed in somber dark outfits, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex then inspected the reflecting pools situated where the Twin Towers stood before the Al-Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40 later met the United States's ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Thomas-Greenfield wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her with the couple.

"Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness," she added.

Harry and Meghan are due to take the stage at Global Citizen Live in New York's Central Park on Saturday.

Global Citizen Live is a series of concerts being held around the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.

"It's wonderful to be back," Markle told reporters.

The couple now lives in California following their surprise decision to quit frontline royal duties early last year.

They announced the birth of their daughter, their second child, in June.

In 2019, British newspapers criticized Markle over what they described as an "extravagant" trip to New York in a private jet to celebrate the imminent arrival of her first baby, son Archie.

Related Topics

World Governor United Nations Twitter Visit Wife New York United States Meghan Markle June September 2019

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

49 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.