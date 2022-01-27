UrduPoint.com

Holocaust Survivor Urges Germany To Fight 'cancer' Of Hatred

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Holocaust survivor urges Germany to fight 'cancer' of hatred

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :In what was expected to be one of the last addresses by a Holocaust survivor to the German parliament, Inge Auerbacher appealed Thursday to keep alive the victims' memory.

Fighting back tears as she recalled the suffering and loss she endured at the hands of the Nazis, Auerbacher told the Bundestag as it marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day that it was essential to fight the spreading "cancer" of hatred.

"I have lived in New York for 75 years and can still remember well this terrible time of terror and hate," said Auerbacher, 87, who flew to Berlin in the face of the pandemic to take part in the ceremonies.

"Unfortunately this cancer has resurfaced and hatred of Jews is common in many countries of the world including Germany," she said on the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

"This sickness must be healed as soon as possible," she said to applause from MPs, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his cabinet.

Auerbacher said she had been the last Jewish child born in her hometown of Kippenheim in 1934 before the Nazis' genocidal campaign.

While her grandmother was deported to Riga and murdered, Auerbacher and her parents were sent to the Theresienstadt concentration camp when she was just seven years old.

She recounted the abuse and horrific conditions she and her family endured, but also her close friendship at the camp with a Jewish girl her age from Berlin, Ruth Nelly Abraham, who was later murdered at Auschwitz.

Auerbacher will on Friday visit the family's home to place candles at small plaques in their memory.

The speaker of the Israeli Knesset, Mickey Levy, who was also in attendance embraced Auerbacher and wept openly as he recited a prayer for the dead.

"Keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive is a difficult task, a task placed on the shoulders of the every generation," he said.

Germany has officially marked Holocaust Remembrance Day every January 27 since 1996 with commemorations across the country.

Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit noted that Germany would "soon have to go forward without the personal recollections of the last survivors".

Of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, more than one million were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau, most in its notorious gas chambers, along with tens of thousands of others including homosexuals, Roma and Soviet prisoners of war.

This year's anniversary is marked by growing concerns about extremist violence and incitement in Germany, particularly among militant opponents of government coronavirus restrictions.

The number of crimes committed by right-wing extremists jumped in 2020 to its highest level ever recorded in the post-war period, an over five-percent rise to 23,604.

Related Topics

Dead World Parliament German Visit Germany Roma Berlin Riga New York January Gas 2020 Cancer Prayer Jew Family From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkey Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Meeting in Min ..

Turkey Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Meeting in Minsk Format - Foreign Minister

29 seconds ago
 Moeed hails NA body members' appreciation for NSP

Moeed hails NA body members' appreciation for NSP

30 seconds ago
 Three POs arrested in sargodha

Three POs arrested in sargodha

31 seconds ago
 Jordan kills 27 smugglers on Syria border in large ..

Jordan kills 27 smugglers on Syria border in largest operation since 2011

33 seconds ago
 PSX gains 127 points to close at 45,083 points

PSX gains 127 points to close at 45,083 points

34 seconds ago
 Four uplift schemes worth Rs 3.446b approved

Four uplift schemes worth Rs 3.446b approved

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>