Hong Kong Keeps Tracing COVID-19 Through Sewage Surveillance

Published May 29, 2022

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) --:The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Saturday that the COVID-19 virus continues to be detected in sewage samples from different areas in Hong Kong, indicating that there may be hidden cases in these areas.

About 140,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons, it said.

