Hong Kong Legislative members will contribute to cause of rejuvenating China: Xi Yicong

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) ::The new legislative council of Hong Kong will strive to make contributions to Hong Kong's brilliant future and sustainable development, said Xu Yicong , Researcher of China Foundation for International Studies on Monday.

In a statement issued, he said that election for Legislative members will take place in Hong Kong on December 19, and it was highlighted that new Legislative Council of the HKSAR will be established.

All the preparation before the election has smoothly started, followed by orderly progress that has been highly anticipated by people from all walks of life.

He said, "We all know that this election of Legislative member has been the first general election after the introduction of electoral improvement." It is also considered as the joint priority of reconstruction and achievements since Hong Kong has been through quite a long period of chaos instigated by foreign power, which naturally and inevitably raised wide concerns of the public, he added.

Xu Yicong said, In view of the historical reasons and consideration of reality, Hong Kong has been established as a Special Administrative Region of China in accordance with the principle of "One country, Two systems", "Hong Kong People Governing Hong Kong" and " High Degree of Autonomy".

He said that the Legislative Council of Hong Kong is an integral part of the HKSAR government. Legislative members should enthusiastically contribute constructive strategies, participate in the governance of Hong Kong and facilitate its development and progress.

However, for quite some time, a handful of secessionists had been brazenly engaged in inciting political chaos and violence in an attempt to undermine and destabilize Hong Kong.

He said that these secessionists even had virulently damaged the mechanism of legislature in dysfunctional state.

With all the heartbreak and anxiety, Hong Kong people are now sincerely praying for the better future that would bring revitalization and well-being back to our beloved Hong Kong.

"It is obvious to us that with the considerable concerns and endeavor by the central government and people of the whole country, together with the tremendous effort of Hong Kong government and the people, Hong Kong has undergone fundamental breakthroughs in lightning speed through fair and reasonable governance in strict accordance with laws and regulations, the chaotic situation has been steadily contained and rectified," he observed.

Xu Yicong remarked that Hong Kong, as an important fulcrum role of the Belt and Road Initiative is now thriving and prospering in all aspects. It is undoubtedly expected that the economy in Hong Kong will grow substantially and the people in Hong Kong will enjoy sustainable peace and social stability.

Hong Kong people in the aspect of legislature, explore to formulate laws and regulations featuring the local characteristics, exercise supervision of the SAR government, coordinate in identifying the underlying problems in the region and optimize the pioneering role in the sound development of Hong Kong, he added.

He said that governance by Legislative Council with new vista will demonstrate a freshly new impression and truly exceptional concept to the people of China and the international community.