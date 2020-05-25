Hong Kong shares begin on negative note

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday with more losses, extending a sharp drop at the end of last week, after the city saw fresh street clashes over a controversial security law proposed by China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.89 percent, or 204.44 points, to 22,725.70.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 percent, or 2.48 points, to 2,816.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange dipped 0.09 percent, or 1.59 points, to 1,750.83.