Hong Kong, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday morning slightly lower as profit-taking set in after a three-day surge fuelled by optimism over signs of a pick-up in global economies as lockdowns ease.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.11 percent, or 27.02 points, to 24,298.60.