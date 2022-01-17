UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Shares Flat At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Monday barely moved following a tepid lead from Wall Street and as investors await the release of Chinese economic growth data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 6.

97 points to 24,390.29.

The Shanghai Composite Index was also flat, edging 0.83 points higher to 3,522.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.12 percent, or 2.88 points, to 2,438.28.

