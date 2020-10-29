Hong Kong shares open sharply lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started with heavy losses Thursday morning following a rout on Wall Street fuelled by fears over the economic rebound as a new wave of virus infections force governments to impose strict containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.69 percent, or 418.79 points, to 24,290.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 1.07 percent, or 34.82 points, to 3,234.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.34 percent, or 30.04 points, to 2,209.07.