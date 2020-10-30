UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Start On Back Foot

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Friday morning, extending their losing streak into a fourth day, as investors brushed off a positive lead from Wall Street with virus cases spiking in key economies.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.21 percent, or 50.70 points, to 24,535.90.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.18 percent, or 5.90 points, to 3,278.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.10 percent, or 2.18 points, to 2,251.76.

