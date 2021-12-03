Hong Kong stocks close with small loss

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower Friday with traders paring an early sell-off as concerns about Omicron ease, with a sharp drop in tech firms weighing on the overall market.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.09 percent, or 22.24 points, to 23,766.69.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.94 percent, or 33.60 points to 3,607.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.71 percent, or 17.93 points, to 2,526.38.