(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished the morning in negative territory Monday as investors struggled to maintain early gains despite a record-breaking performance on Wall Street and easing concerns about inflation.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.33 percent, or 93.17 points, to 28,517.48.