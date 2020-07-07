Hong Kong stocks extend rally at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started with more gains Tuesday, having climbed more than six percent over the previous four sessions and following a surge on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

88 percent, or 231.92 points, to 26,571.08.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.44 percent, or 48.07 points, to 3,380.95 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.98 percent, or 20.74 points, to 2,142.33.