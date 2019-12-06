Hong Kong stocks finish week on positive note

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong closed more than one percent higher Friday, boosted by renewed hopes that China and the United States will eventually reach a partial trade deal.

The Hang Seng index added 1.

07 percent, or 281.33 points, to 26,498.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.43 percent, or 12.54 points, to 2,912.01 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.82 percent, or 13.36 points, to 1,640.33.