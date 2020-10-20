UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Slightly Up

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks open slightly up

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with small gains, as investors kept tabs on US stimulus talks with a deadline to reach an agreement approaching later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

12 percent, or 29.38 points, to 24,571.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.17 percent, or 5.52 points, to 3,307.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.11 percent, or 2.37 points, to 2,247.16.

