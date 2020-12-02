Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with more gains Wednesday morning following a positive lead from Wall Street as investors look ahead to the rollout of vaccines.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

39 percent, or 102.44 points, to 26,670.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.05 percent, or 1.58 points, to 3,453.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.09 percent, or 2.06 points, to 2,288.61.