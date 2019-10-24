Hong Kong stocks start with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of Thursday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street and on easing worries about a no-deal Brexit.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

32 percent, or 84.30 points, to 26,651.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.08 percent, or 2.39 points, to 2,944.01, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.06 percent, or 1.02 points, to 1,617.38.