Hong Kong To Shut All Schools After Virus Cases Spike: Official

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Hong Kong to shut all schools after virus cases spike: official

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong will close all schools after the territory reported a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus infections, the city's education minister said Friday.

The government has ordered all schools to close from Monday, bringing forward the start of the summer holidays, Kevin Yeung said, after the city recorded 34 locally transmitted cases on Thursday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

