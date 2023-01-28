- Home
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Opens 1.55 Pct Higher
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM
HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 341.72 points, or 1.55 percent, to open at 22,386.37 points on Saturday.
