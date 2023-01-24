HRH crown prince congratulates Iraqi Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulation to Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, on the occasion of his country's success in organizing the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup and the Iraqi national team's winning of its Cup.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince said, "On the occasion of the success of the Republic of Iraq in organizing the 25th Arab Gulf Football Championship and winning its Cup by the Iraqi national team, I have the pleasure to send to your Excellency my sincere congratulations and best wishes for further achievements and to the fraternal people of Iraq further progress and prosperity."