HRH Crown Prince Congratulates King Of Morocco On His Country's Independence Day

November 18, 2022

Riyadh , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Primee Minister, sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohamed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

HRH the Crown Prince wished the King constant good health and happiness and the government and the friendly people of the Kingdom of Morocco steady progress and prosperity.

