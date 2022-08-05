UrduPoint.com

Huh Fires Career-low 61 To Seize Early PGA Greensboro Lead

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Huh fires career-low 61 to seize early PGA Greensboro lead

Washington, Aug 5(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :John Huh fired a career-low nine-under par 61 to seize a two-stroke lead after Thursday's opening round of the US PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship.

The 32-year-old American made seven birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round to grab a two-stroke lead over South Korean Im Sung-jae at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"I'm actually surprised I'm at the top of the leaderboard," Huh said. "I didn't really feel my game was there, but it's one of those days where I took advantage of some good shots and good breaks.

"Shoot my career low, it's kind of weird. Sort of mixed feeling, but I'll take this any day." Huh's best prior PGA rounds were 62s at the 2013 Wyndham and 2016 Shriners Children's Open.

Huh, whose only PGA title came at the 2012 Mayakoba Classic after an eight-hole playoff, sank a nine-foot birdie putt on the first hole and reeled off five consecutive birdies starting at the fourth hole.

"I hit it close enough, gave myself a chance," Huh said. "I put it pretty much inside 10 feet and made all that." At the par-5 15th, Huh drove the green in two and sank a 38-foot eagle putt with some help from the flagstick.

"I knew it was going to be a quick one," Huh said. "I hit a good stroke, hit my line. I got lucky that it hit the flagstick and went in the hole. It was just one of those holes where you hit your spot and hopefully it goes in." Huh added a birdie putt from just inside four feet at the 17th and closed with a par from about the same distance.

Huh began the day 111th in FedEx Cup points with only the top 125 after Sunday's final round qualifying for the PGA playoffs that begin next week in Memphis.

"I know what's on the line. I know how important this tournament would be," Huh said. "At the same time you've just got to go and play and I think I did that really well." Im eagled both par-5 holes on his way to a 63 to stand second. His only equal or better rounds came in winning last October's Shriners Children's Open.

Americans Brandon Wu and Peter Malnati shared third on 64 with a pack on 65 including Australian Cameron Percy, Canada's Michael Gligic, Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello and Americans Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles, Ryan Moore, Austin Smotherman and Aaron Wise.

Smotherman, a rookie in the 125th and final playoff position, matched his best PGA round.

South Korean Kim Joo-hyung opened with a quadruple bogey 8 but rallied to shoot 67, becoming only the third PGA player since 2003 to register a sub-par round after so poor a start.

"I was laughing. There was nothing I could do," Kim said. "I was only laughing because it was the first hole of the day and it was probably the worst start I've ever had in my career.

"All I could do was laugh because just some shots I hit there were pretty awful. But for some reason I felt calm. It was one bad hole and I just told myself, 'I can still shoot under par today' and somehow I did."

Related Topics

Poor Canada Wyndham Brandon Bello Same Lead Eagle Greensboro Austin Memphis Spain North Korea October Sunday 2016 All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

8 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

8 hours ago
 New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

8 hours ago
 Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocit ..

Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocities in IIOJK

9 hours ago
 One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade att ..

One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade attack

9 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing ref ..

Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing reference against PTI: Khawaja As ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.