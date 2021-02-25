UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Wrong To Ban Refugee Support: EU Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Hungary wrong to ban refugee support: EU adviser

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Hungary broke EU law by criminalising efforts to help would-be refugees claim protection, the European Curt of Justice's top legal adviser said Thursday.

The opinion of Advocate General Athanasios Rantos is not binding on the judges hearing the case brought by the European Commission against the Hungarian government.

But it is seen as highly influential, and points towards Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-immigrant government once again falling foul of European law.

In 2018, Budapest brought in a law to refuse an asylum application if the would-be refugee had crossed a safe country on his or her way to Hungary.

The ECJ has already ruled this condition was illegal, but the Hungarian law also criminalised efforts by lawyers to help such refugees seek protection.

"The criminalisation of those activities impinges on the exercise of the rights guaranteed by the EU legislature," the advocate general said in his opinion.

The ECJ will rule on the case at a later date.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Lawyers Budapest Hungary 2018 Government Refugee Top

Recent Stories

13 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

14 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

28 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

28 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

58 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.