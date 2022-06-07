UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The UN General Assembly Tuesday elected Csaba Korosi, a top Hungarian diplomat, to preside over the 193-member body's 77th session, which begins in September.

He will replace the current President of the General Assembly, Abdullah Shahid of Maldives, who presided over the 76th session.

Korosi, 64, who was Hungary's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York between 2010 and 2014, is currently the Director for Environmental Sustainability at the Office of the President Hungary.

His election was welcomed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President Shahid.

Pakistan welcomed Korosi's election on behalf of the Asia-Pacific States Group, and assured him of full support of the group.

"We are confident that given his vast experience and distinguished career in the field of diplomacy, he would make a positive contribution to the success of the Assembly's upcoming session," Ambassador Aamir Khan, Acting Pakistan Permanent Representative to the UN, said, The world today, he said, was confronted with multiple challenges, be it coronavirus pandemic, conflict, climate change or economic downturns caused by the pandemic.

"These major drivers are unique but not mutually exclusive, as they interact to the detriment of food security and nutrition by creating multiple and compounding impacts," he said.

"Their adverse influence is made all the more difficult by high and persistent levels of inequality within and among countries.

"To confront the current challenges, we need a transformation in our vision for the future. The COVID pandemic and the climate crisis should drive home the message to all - rich and poor, weak or powerful – that their destinies are intertwined.

"The solution to our problems lies in global solidarity and collective actions with a pledge to leave no one behind. To this effect, the work of the General Assembly is of vital importance."Ambassador Aamir Khan also paid tributes to President Abdulla Shahid for his successful stewardship of the 76th session of the General Assembly.