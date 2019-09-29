UrduPoint.com
Hur Closes Strong To Stay On Top At Indy LPGA Event

Washington, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :South Korea's Hur Mi-jung birdied six of the last 10 holes Saturday to maintain a two-stroke lead after the third round of the LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship.

Hur, seeking a wire-to-wire triumph, closed with a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th to shoot a six-under par 66 and finish on 17-under 199 for 54 holes at Brickyard Crossing, where the last four holes are inside the 2.5-mile (4km) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

American Marina Alex, chasing her second LPGA title, fired a 64 to seize second on 201 with Puerto Rico's Maria Torres third on 203, one stroke ahead of Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen with England's Bronte Law fifth on 205.

Hur opened with her lone bogey of the day but answered with a birdie at the par-5 second hole. She closed the front nine with a birdie then caught fire with birdies at 11, 13, the par-5 14th, 16 and 18.

Hur, seeking her fourth LPGA victory, ended a five-year title drought by winning last month's Ladies Scottish Open.

Alex reeled off three birdies in a row twice in her bogey-free round, the first run starting at the second hole and the last to open the back nine. She added birdies at the par-3 15th and 18.

"I was able to get many more birdie opportunities," Alex said, comparing conditions to windy Friday weather. "I didn't play a whole lot different. The course allowed for more birdies today."Law fired a bogey-free 65 that included birdies at the par-3 12th and 15th.

"There's a pack at the top so you've got to keep chasing," Law said. "I've got to keep focused and take the positives into tomorrow."

