Hurricane Ida Knocks Out Power To All Of New Orleans: Government

Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Hurricane Ida knocks out power to all of New Orleans: government

New Orleans, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security said, as the Category 3 storm battered the southern US state of Louisiana.

"@EntergyNOLA has confirmed that New Orleans has no power," tweeted NOLA Ready, New Orleans' emergency preparedness program, which is run by the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. "The only power in the city is coming from generators."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

