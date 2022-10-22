(@FahadShabbir)

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Tropical storm Roslyn strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast Saturday and was expected to make landfall at near major hurricane strength, weather services said.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said "Roslyn continues to rapidly intensify" in its latest advisory issued at 0900 GMT, with the storm around 270 kilometers (165 miles) southwest of the port city of Manzanillo.

"Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts," the NHC said in latest advisory, adding the storm was moving northwest at seven mph but was expected to turn north and northeast later Saturday and Sunday as it approaches west-central Mexico.

"Additional strengthening is forecast today.

Although some weakening is possible beginning tonight, Roslyn is expected to still be near or at major hurricane strength when it makes landfall on Sunday." The NHC warned of flash flooding and landslides caused by the storm.

"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center makes landfall," it said.

Authorities have declared a preventive alert in the Pacific coast states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

Tropical cyclones hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November.

In October 1997, Hurricane Pauline hit Mexico's Pacific coast as a Category 4 storm, leaving more than 200 dead.